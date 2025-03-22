PM Anwar wants emphasis to be given to development in Sabah

TUARAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the importance of focusing on development projects in Sabah, especially those related to electricity supply, construction of industrial parks and people’s housing and road repairs.

He said this was crucial to ensuring basic facilities and economic development always go hand-in-hand, driven by the goal of providing comfort to the people in this state.

“During the meeting at the Tuaran District Office, our discussions veered towards the performance of the implementation of projects under the Malaysia Plan in Sabah, including the status of ailing projects, applications for priority projects in the state for 2026 and hardcore poverty.

“We also touched on the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) initiative, the status of the SejaTi MADANI Project in Sabah, the MADANI Adopted Village Project in Sabah, the People’s Housing Project (PPR) as well as additional applications for the repair of roads in the state,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

The post was uploaded after he attended the briefing session and the Sabah state development meeting at the Tuaran District Office here, which was also attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Anwar later attended the Sabah state-level MADANI Breaking of Fast event at Padang Istiadat here.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to Hajiji and the entire state administration machinery as well as local community leaders, who have upheld the highest standards of togetherness and forged close cooperation in ensuring good political stability to attract investment and boost economic development in Sabah.