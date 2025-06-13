KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered a complete investigation report on the recent fire incident at Sekolah Menengah (SM) Sains Alam Shah in Cheras to be prepared immediately.

Anwar, who visited the school after Friday prayers today, said that the report’s preparation is to ensure that all forms of assistance and rehabilitation can be channeled quickly and effectively after several important parts of the school, including the administrative block, teachers’ room, laboratories, and other facilities, were destroyed by the fire early Tuesday morning.

“Witnessing the impact of the destruction firsthand is truly heartbreaking because it affects not only the school’s infrastructure but also the spirit of the students and educators who are so committed to building the future of the younger generation.

“God willing, we will ensure that recovery efforts are implemented as best as possible for the continuity of our children’s education. May all members of the school community, students, teachers, and staff continue to be given strength and resilience in facing this challenge,“ he said via his social media post.

Anwar visited the school at about 2:25 pm today with his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bandar Tun Razak; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa; and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, and was briefed by the Fire and Rescue Department regarding the incident report.

The Prime Minister also visited the proposed site for the construction of a temporary teachers’ room and interacted with the students and educators of the school.

Last Tuesday, the Kuala Lumpur Operations Centre stated that the fire department received an emergency call about the fire at 4:15 am.

The statement mentioned that the third floor of the building, which housed the teachers’ room, meeting room, file room, laboratory, and several other rooms, was destroyed in the fire, but no casualties were reported.