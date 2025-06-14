KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Islamic Bank Bhd today signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AsiaEvents Exsic Sdn Bhd, the organiser of the Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE).

The MoU formalises the bank’s role as the event’s exclusive banking partner until 2027.

The signing, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) during MIDE 2025, marks the bank’s continued involvement in marine conservation efforts under its Ocean Harmoni programme.

RHB Islamic Bank Bhd managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Adissadikin Ali said the collaboration reflects the bank’s long-term focus on supporting environmental sustainability under the environmental, social and governance agenda.

“We’re not trying to be everything to everyone, and as a bank with limited resources, we chose to focus on one aspect of the environment – the ocean.

“We are not here to promote diving, but diving allows us to understand and tell the story of what’s happening beneath the surface, which is what Ocean Harmoni is about,” he said during his remarks at the event.

Launched in 2019, Ocean Harmoni is a value-based intermediation initiative that supports awareness, research and conservation efforts related to Malaysia’s marine ecosystem, while also aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water.

As part of its efforts, RHB Islamic Bank has partnered with six local organisations and institutions in 2025, including Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, Universiti Malaya, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Ocean Ranger, One Heart Environment and University Malaya Medical Centre.

During MIDE 2025, the bank also unveiled the Limited Edition RHB Visa Ocean Harmoni Multi-Currency Debit Card-i, aimed at simplifying international transactions for travellers.

“Many travellers face the same issues, such as dealing with leftover coins and finding a place to exchange currency, and this card helps eliminate those pain points by removing the need to carry physical cash while offering access to 34 currencies at competitive rates,” said Adissadikin.

In a separate engagement during the event, RHB Islamic Bank hosted two public forums with its Ocean Harmoni partners – one focused on coral conservation titled ‘Corals: So What?’, and the other on inclusive diving under the Adaptive Scuba Forum.

MIDE 2025 is taking place from June 13 to 15 at MITEC, bringing together over 200 exhibitors ranging from dive operators and equipment suppliers to tourism boards and non-governmental organisations.