KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that the proposed Urban Renewal Act (PSB), set to be tabled in Parliament, will not force any homeowners or landowners to be evicted.

The Prime Minister’s Senior Press Secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said the law would also not alter the percentage of Bumiputera ownership in any area or change the ethnic composition of a location.

“Therefore, the issue of Malay Bumiputeras being sidelined from urban development does not arise, as the main objective is to enhance the quality of life for urban communities, including the Malay community itself,” he said.

He said this during the Prime Minister’s Office daily briefing, broadcast live on Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook page and the PMO Malaysia Facebook page today.

The clarification aims to counter claims by certain quarters that continue to raise concerns about the Urban Renewal Act.

Tunku Nashrul said the Prime Minister has also extended an invitation to the local community, particularly those in Putrajaya, to attend a breaking of fast programme event with religious scholars today at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya.

He reiterated the Prime Minister’s call for vigilance, urging the public not to be easily misled by slander, while citing a recent social media post on an individual’s attempt to spread an old, malicious claim aimed at stirring public unrest over the call to prayer (azan).

He said such narratives tend to resurface during election seasons, and this culture must be put to an end immediately to prevent negative consequences for society and the nation.

He also urged the public not to be easily deceived by such slander and to embrace a culture of critical thinking while rejecting any actions that sow division among the people.

Apart from clarifying issues related to allocations for Opposition MPs, Tunku Nashrul said the Prime Minister also focused on the flood situation in Sabah and Sarawak today.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has been instructed to strengthen coordination among federal and state agencies to ensure continuous aid for those affected.

NADMA has also been directed to work closely with the state governments to facilitate the distribution of aid to heads of affected households, he added.