KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous efforts must be made to strengthen the public service structure so that it remains sustainable, responsive and in line with the country’s current needs.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that was the matter raised by him when he chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Service Reform (JKK-PPA) this morning.

“Following the successful implementation of Phase 1 of the Civil Service Remuneration System (SSPA) and through an ongoing engagement process, various proposals for new civil service policy initiatives have been discussed, including the mobility and portability of civil servants to ensure they are more competitive in the future,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister said he believed that the reforms should be implemented carefully and inclusively by prioritising the interests of the people, the welfare of civil servants and the country’s fiscal capacity.

The SSPA replaces the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM), which comes into effect on Dec 1, 2024.

It is designed as a performance-based remuneration system in line with the government’s aspiration to enhance the civil service’s productivity and safeguard the wellbeing of civil servants.

Under the SSPA, officers in the Executive Group and the Management and Professional Group who opt for the scheme will receive a 15 per cent salary adjustment in phases, namely eight percent for Phase 1 in December 2024, and another seven per cent for Phase 2 in January 2026.

Meanwhile, the Top Management Group will receive a seven per cent salary adjustment with four per cent for Phase 1 and three per cent for Phase 2.