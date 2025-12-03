PM comes to the aid of family who loses source of income

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman in Kampung Tun Sardon, Permatang Pauh who has to face the burden of supporting her family without a steady income after her husband sustained health problems caught the attention of Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister through his political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, presented contribution to Norizan Jaafar, who is facing difficulties to meet the needs of her family comprising two schooling children.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Farhan said Norizan’s husband who is no longer able to work, has caused the family to lose a stable source of income, thus putting great pressure on the cost of living and the educational needs of her children.

“The rising cost of living, coupled with the responsibility of raising children is indeed an enormous task confronting the woman. The aid is to help her tide over her current predicament.

“With the collaboration of Zakat Pulau Pinang and the Social Welfare Department (JKM), we are working to ensure that Puan Norizan and her family continue to get support and prevent them from falling into the shackles of extreme poverty,“ he said.

He hoped that this initiative would not only ease the burden on the family but also help Norizan continue her life with more peace of mind and focus fully on the future of her children.