KUANTAN: The Pahang state government has announced a special RM1,000 financial aid for around 8,000 civil servants in the lead-up to Aidilfitri.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said that the decision was made during the state executive council meeting, with the aid set to be distributed one week before Aidilfitri.

The initiative, which will cost the state government RM8 million, aims to ease the financial burden of civil servants as they prepare for the festive season.

“This assistance is intended to boost the morale of civil servants, encouraging them to continue serving with excellence for the prosperity and well-being of all,“ Wan Rosdy said in a statement today.

Additionally, the state government will host the Jualan Makmur Kluster Perayaan Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025, a special sale of essential food items running from March 22 to 27, at 26 locations across Pahang.

The initiative, in collaboration with selected supermarkets and suppliers, will offer discounts ranging from 15 to 30 per cent on various goods, with subsidies from the state government totalling RM1.1 million.

“I encourage the people to take advantage of this six-day event, supporting the Jualan Makmur sales and enjoying the attractive discounts to further enhance their Aidilfitri celebrations,“ he added.