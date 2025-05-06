PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all parties involved in the successful organisation of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25) and the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits last month.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also MADANI Government spokesperson, said Anwar conveyed the appreciation message during today’s Cabinet meeting, describing both events as historic milestones for Malaysia.

“The Prime Minister deeply values the efforts of all personnel and teams involved in organising LIMA’25 in Langkawi, as well as the ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, at the end of May.

“Most heads of state and government leaders expressed their satisfaction with the warm hospitality and thorough preparations by Malaysia as the host,” Fahmi said at his weekly press conference.

Fahmi said that the Prime Minister is currently considering appropriate forms of recognition to honour the dedication and commitment shown by all parties involved, with a formal announcement to be made in due course.

“Insya-Allah, several options are being considered, and we leave it to the Prime Minister to make the official announcement,” he said.

LIMA’25 in Langkawi gathered 860 exhibitors from 24 countries, comprising 426 international and 434 local companies.

Themed “Today’s Innovation, Tomorrow’s Achievements”, this year’s edition was the largest maritime and aerospace exhibition in Southeast Asia since LIMA’s inception in 1991.

In Kuala Lumpur, apart from the 46th ASEAN Summit, two high-level meetings were also successfully held last month, namely the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the first ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

The inaugural trilateral summit between ASEAN, GCC and China, which was also attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, not only marked a new chapter of strategic ties but also showcased Malaysia’s commitment to enhancing regional economic cooperation.

The GCC comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Fahmi noted that the successful organisation of LIMA’25 and the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits forms a strong foundation for Malaysia’s hosting of the 47th ASEAN Summit in October under its 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.