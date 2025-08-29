PM satisfied with National Day 2025 preparations, expects 100,000 visitors

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is satisfied with the preparations for the National Day 2025 celebration, describing them as well-organised and spirited, especially with the participation of thousands of students in the human graphic performance, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government Spokesperson, said the Prime Minister also reminded ministers to attend and show their support as the event is an important national occasion.

“He (Anwar) felt that the preparations were well-organised and saw the enthusiasm among the children involved in the human graphic performance as very exciting. I believe he (Anwar) is satisfied with the level of preparations,“ he said at a weekly media conference here today.

When asked about the number of visitors expected at Dataran Putrajaya on August 31, Fahmi said the number is anticipated to be the same as last year, more than 100,000 people, based on public transport usage data and records from Perbadanan Putrajaya (PPj).

Fahmi said as a control measure, the ‘core island’ of Putrajaya will be closed to private vehicles starting at 6 pm today to ensure smooth flow and safety.

He said the Prime Minister went to the ground to witness the full rehearsal for the National Day celebration this morning, which went smoothly and was attended by over 5,000 visitors.

“The Prime Minister also made a surprise visit to meet the 2,000 students who formed the human graphic team. Most of the students showed very high spirits,“ he said.

Fahmi said various side programs for National Day would be held, including the National Day Prime Minister’s Address tomorrow at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), which will be broadcast live on all television channels.

He said that for the first time, the National Month celebration would be enlivened with the Riuh Merdeka 2025 program, a non-stop 30-hour event from 12 pm tomorrow until 6 pm on August 31.

The program will take place at the New Millennium Monument Car Park in Precinct 2, Putrajaya, where visitors will be treated to activities promoting Malaysian unity, culture, and creativity through art, music, and community programs.

Additionally, the Merdeka Countdown event will be held at the same location at 11:55 pm on August 30, while the Merdeka Eve Celebration at Dataran Merdeka will start at 5 pm on the same day.

Themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni,‘ this year’s National Day celebration will be held at Dataran Putrajaya, while the Malaysia Day celebration will be held in Penang on September 16. - Bernama