PN praises Anwar’s role in Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire deal

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has commended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his pivotal role in brokering a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. PN deputy chairman and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin acknowledged the diplomatic effort as a historic contribution to regional peace.

Hamzah stated, “Whatever role played by the Honourable Tambun member (Anwar), even if described by some as simply that of a host, it remains a contribution that will be recorded in history. I offer my congratulations and appreciation.” He emphasised Malaysia’s standing as a credible mediator in Southeast Asia.

The ceasefire agreement was reached on July 28 during a special meeting in Putrajaya chaired by Anwar, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in attendance. Both nations also agreed to convene a General Border Committee Meeting to reinforce the truce.

Hamzah urged Malaysia to maintain its proactive stance in global peacekeeping, particularly amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. He stressed the need for measured diplomacy, stating, “The Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and the entire Cabinet bear a great responsibility to ensure their statements and actions remain composed and measured.”

On trade relations, Hamzah addressed the US’s 19 per cent tariff on Malaysian goods, effective Aug 1, advocating for dignified trade policies that protect national sovereignty. - Bernama