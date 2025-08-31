PNB commits to strategic investments aligning with national mandate

KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan Nasional Berhad has reaffirmed its commitment to avoid asset divestment that could jeopardise long-term benefits for its unitholders or negatively impact national development.

The investment institution stated it welcomes and appreciates Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s guidance regarding its strategic investment review in Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings.

PNB confirmed the Prime Minister’s principles will be strictly followed as it finalises its strategic options review exercise.

The guidance aligns with PNB’s existing investment framework that prioritises unitholder interests alongside national and Bumiputera agendas.

On Saturday, Anwar had urged PNB to place national and Bumiputera interests at the forefront when making decisions about its Prolintas investments.

He emphasised that PNB must maintain its role and holdings in strategic national assets as an institution entrusted with safeguarding these interests.

The Prime Minister stated the review should not proceed if it compromises long-term unitholder benefits or undermines PNB’s contribution to public welfare.

Anwar serves as both Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, providing direct oversight of national investment institutions.

PNB’s statement confirms its alignment with government priorities while maintaining its fiduciary duties to unitholders.

The institution manages substantial assets on behalf of millions of Malaysian investors. – Bernama