PETALING JAYA: A man has been arrested for allegedly shoving an 85-year-old driver, causing him to fall and suffer a spinal fracture outside a supermarket in Masjid Tanah two weeks ago.

According to New Straits Times, Alor Gajah district police chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah stated that the 65-year-old suspect was nabbed last Sunday following an investigation launched after the victim filed a report.

He said initial findings suggest the incident was triggered by a misunderstanding over a parking space between the victim and the suspect.

“According to the report, the victim claimed the incident occurred on Feb 4 at 10.30am, when a dispute over a parking space with the suspect took place in front of a supermarket in Masjid Tanah.

“The victim was waiting in the car, having double-parked, which allegedly prevented the suspect from exiting, thus leading to the altercation,“ he stated.

He added that the suspect allegedly shoved the elderly man with enough force to cause him to fall backwards onto the road, fracturing his spine.

“As a result of the investigation, we detained the suspect last Sunday and he was remanded for two days starting yesterday until April 16,” Ashari said.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. If convicted, the suspect faces up to seven years in prison and a possible fine.