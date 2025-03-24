Parking dispute in PJ mall leads to car scratched all over

A parking dispute in a Petaling Jaya shopping complex recently led to an individual finding their car scratched all over.

According to a TikTok post by @xkuchen, the car owner is currently looking for the individual who committed the act.

The incident is said to have taken place last Sunday (March 16) at around 4pm.

The TikTok post claimed that the parking dispute stemmed after two individuals allegedly attempted to reserve a parking spot by standing in the space.

The vehicle owner eventually parked in the “reserved” spot which allegedly triggered the one of the individual’s dissatisfaction thus prompting the incident.

The owner also went to the police and managed to obtain the mall’s parking bay security footage but the police allegedly could not “see” the perpetrators.

It was undisclosed if the car owner lodged a police report.

Netizens advised the car owner to lodge a police report and hold the alleged perpetrator accountable.