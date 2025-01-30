Police arrest four following ramming incident outside KL nightclub

PETALING JAYA: Police have nabbed four men in relation to an incident where two vehicles ploughed into a group of men in front of a nightclub on Wednesday.

According to The Star, Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Deputy Comm Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said four men have been arrested to assist investigations so far with a remand order set to be obtained today..

Additionally, Azry said the cause of the incident has been determined to have stemmed from a prior disagreement between the group of suspects and the victims who were out partying.



Earlier, Brickfields OCPD Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said a 24-year-old man lodged a police report over the incident, which occurred in front of a nightclub at Old Klang Road.

“Both vehicles rammed into a group of men, injuring three of them.

“We are investigating under Section 307 of the Penal Code (attempted murder),“ he was quoted as saying.