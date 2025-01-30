PETALING JAYA: Authorities are probing an incident in which two vehicles reportedly rammed into a group of men along Old Klang Road, leaving three injured.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to The Star, Brickfields OCPD, assistant commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, stated that a 24-year-old man lodged a police report regarding the event, which took place on Wednesday (Jan 29) outside a nightclub on Old Klang Road.

“Both vehicles rammed into a group of men, injuring three of them,“ he told the English daily.

“One of the victims was rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

The police official noted that not all of the victims had filed reports at the time of the statement.

“We are investigating under Section 307 of the Penal Code (attempted murder),“ he stated.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999, the Brickfields police hotline at 03-2297 9222, or any nearby police station.