BALIK PULAU: Police arrested a man and a woman for being used as account mules in separate fraud syndicates, causing two victims to lose RM78,651.69.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said a 26-year-old woman was arrested for her role in a scam involving a fake online part-time job offer in Balik Pulau. The victim made several online transactions to six different accounts, including the woman’s, totaling RM76,651.69.

In the second case, police arrested a 28-year-old man involved in an online loan scam through the Google app. The victim lost RM2,000 in the fraudulent transaction.

Both suspects are under remand for further investigation, and the cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

In a separate incident, Sazalee said police arrested two men, aged 41 and 45, for stealing cables from a telecommunications company in Bayan Lepas.

Police, conducting a crime prevention patrol, stopped the two men under suspicious circumstances and found cable theft tools in their possession.

The men admitted to the thefts and had previous records related to drugs. They are also under remand for further investigation, with the case being investigated under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955.