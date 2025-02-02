JERTEH: Police arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of smuggling RXZ motorcycles and engine components from a neighbouring country during Op Mega Lejang at his home in Kampung Padang Luas, here yesterday.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said an inspection led police to uncover 11 RXZ motorcycles, four motorcycle chassis, and six motorcycle engine components that were believed to have been brought into the country from Thailand without any valid documentation.

“The suspect was arrested at his house, which had been turned into a workshop. The suspect admitted to his involvement in the investigated case during the inquiry,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairi said further checks revealed that the suspect had three prior criminal records under Section 365 of the Penal Code, Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955, and Section 6(1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

In the same development, he said 30 men, aged between 24 and 46, along with 30 motorcycles of various types, were inspected during Op Mega Lejang, which aims to prevent property-related crimes.

“Owners and premise operators are reminded not to engage in selling, purchasing, or colluding with any individuals or criminal groups,” he added.