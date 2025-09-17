Police arrest man over defamatory video regarding Zara Qairina’s death

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police have arrested a man suspected of posting a defamatory video about Zara Qairina Mahathir’s death on Facebook.

Police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun confirmed the 36-year-old suspect’s arrest following a public report received on September 13.

The viral video contained defamatory elements and improperly disclosed the identity of a minor while misusing network facilities.

Authorities arrested the suspect at 5.40 pm on September 16 and seized two mobile phones during the operation.

The case is being investigated under multiple laws including Sections 203A and 500 of the Penal Code.

Additional charges involve Section 15 of the Child Act 2001 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Jauteh advised the public to use social media responsibly and avoid making defamatory or provocative statements.

He warned that police will not tolerate social media misuse and will take strict action against offenders. – Bernama