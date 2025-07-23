Police arrest suspect in Puchong abduction case over debt dispute

PUCHONG: Police have arrested one of four suspects involved in the alleged abduction of a man following a dispute in Puchong.

The incident occurred along Jalan Persiaran Puchong Permai, with the 32-year-old suspect apprehended in Subang Jaya.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed the arrest, stating the suspect was detained at SS19, Subang Jaya, at 10 pm.

“The suspect has two prior criminal records and has been remanded for four days until July 26,“ he said.

Investigations suggest the abduction stemmed from a debt dispute.

Authorities are pursuing three additional suspects under Sections 365 and 323 of the Penal Code and Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966.

Those with relevant information are urged to contact Investigating Officer Insp G. Dinesh at 011-33094457 or the Subang Jaya Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-78627222/03-78627100. – Bernama