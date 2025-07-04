Police awaiting full medical report in balloon trader case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are awaiting a full medical report from the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang, regarding the injuries suffered by a balloon vendor after being involved in a scuffle with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officers on March 28.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa today said that so far, his department has only received a preliminary medical report from the hospital which confirmed that the balloon vendor suffered a fractured skull.

“The full medical report is not yet ready. However, we have received a preliminary report which states that there were injuries to the soft tissue as a result of the scuffle. We expect the full report to be obtained within 30 days,“ he said in a press conference after the handover of duties of the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department head.

In addition, Rusdi said his department had received a report made by the individual at 11.50 am yesterday at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, similar to the investigation information made previously.

He said a review found that the contents of the report made by the complainant were consistent with the statements recorded previously following the police report made by his mother on March 29.

“The police report is classified as ‘refer to other report’ (referring to a previous report) and the case will be investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code, which is intentionally causing injury,“ he said.

Three investigation papers have been opened in relation to this case under Section 186 of the Penal Code (obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties), Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 as well as Section 325 of the Penal Code.

“The investigation by the police has been completed with the complete investigation papers having been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) on April 2 and 4. We are awaiting further instructions from the DPP for further action,“ he explained.

Yesterday, private medical officer Dr Mohd Hafidz Rizal Amran, in a press conference with the balloon trader, said the victim was confirmed to have suffered a ‘T12 compression’ type of spinal fracture, which can put pressure on the main nerves in the T11 to L1 bone area.