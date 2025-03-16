Police bust drug-processing syndicate, seize RM1.6m in drugs

BAGAN DATUK: The police busted a drug-processing syndicate with the arrest of three men in separate raids in Perak and the Klang Valley on Wednesday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department acting director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said the operation was launched based on intelligence gathered.

The first suspect, a 47-year-old man, was apprehended at 10.20 pm in an oil palm plantation in Ulu Bernam, Bagan Datuk.

“During the raid, the suspect was found processing ketamine inside a rented wooden house being used as a drug laboratory for the past three months.

“We found ketamine and methamphetamine, weighing 27.05 kg and 1.8 kg, respectively, along with 40 litres of liquid ketamine,“ he said during a press conference held at the Bagan Datuk District police headquarters today.

He said that later the same night, two more suspects, aged 44 and 42, were arrested in separate raids at residences in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, and Batu Caves, Selangor.

Also seized were drug-processing equipment, various chemicals, and two vehicles, a Nissan Almera and a Toyota Camry.

“The total estimated value of the seized drugs, equipment, and vehicles is approximately RM1.7 million.

“The confiscated drugs could have supplied up to 232,500 drug users and were believed to be distributed in Perak and the Klang Valley,“ he said, adding that all suspects tested negative for drugs.

He further stated that the syndicate had been active since the middle of last year, and all suspects had prior drug-related criminal records.

They have been remanded for a week until March 19 to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“We will continue to track down remaining syndicate members who are still at large and bring them to justice,“ he added.