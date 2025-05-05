BANDAR PERMAISURI: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has busted the largest international drug trafficking syndicate on the east coast this year, seizing 590.18 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine and heroin base, worth RM25 million, in two raids around Setiu on April 23.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) acting director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said the drugs were brought in via the Golden Triangle from Vietnam, entering through the Kelantan and Terengganu waters. They were then repackaged in Setiu, before being prepared for shipment by sea to the Australian market.

He said the first raid took place on the bank of Sungai Setiu, at 9 pm, leading to the arrest of a 32-year-old local man from Selangor, who was unloading 29 bags from a boat onto the riverbank.

“An inspection of the multicoloured bags revealed 470 plastic packages, suspected to contain 479.27 kg of methamphetamine and 297 blocks of heroin base, weighing 109.89 kg.

“The second raid, about 500 metres from the first location, on the shore of Pulau Tok Bilal, at 10 pm, led to the arrest of a 39-year-old Terengganu man, who was found with a backpack containing 1.02 kg of methamphetamine, in a fibreglass boat,” he said in a press conference at the Setiu district police headquarters, here, today.

Mat Zani said the syndicate, which has been active since March, smuggled the drugs using rented boats, costing RM4,800, under the guise of fishing trip packages, to reach the drop-off location for repackaging.

“It would then be transferred to a yacht in the waters off Terengganu, before being sent to Australia. The seized drugs could have been used by 2.95 million addicts,” he said.

He said this modus operandi was the first of its kind detected by authorities and was believed to have been used to evade law enforcement.

Investigations also revealed that both suspects, who were paid RM50,000 each, are from the same syndicate and have prior criminal records under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police also seized three vehicles belonging to the suspects; a Toyota Vios, a Honda Civic, and a Honda EX5 motorcycle, as well as jewellery, a branded helmet, and RM1,631 in cash, with a total estimated value of RM46,000.

Both suspects have been remanded for 14 days, from April 24 to May 7, to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mat Zani said the major drug bust was the result of close collaboration with the NCIDs of the Terengganu and Kelantan police contingents, as well as the Marine Police Force, following a month-long intelligence operation to dismantle an international syndicate that uses Malaysia as a transit point.