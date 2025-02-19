SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed that stimulant drug intoxication caused the deaths of three out of four individuals who attended a New Year’s Eve concert in Bandar Sunway.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said this was based on pathology reports received for the three victims, while the report for the remaining victim is still pending.

“So far, statements have been recorded from 53 witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing. Once completed, it will be referred to the coroner,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said another victim remains in hospital in stable condition but requires close monitoring.

Previously, Hussein was reported as saying that a preliminary police investigation found the four victims who died after attending the Dec 31 concert were suspected of consuming ecstasy.