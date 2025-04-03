SHAH ALAM: Police busted two drug trafficking syndicates worth RM6.3 million through raids in Kuala Selangor and the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from Feb 28 to March 2.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said in the first case, through an inspection of a package containing a waffle maker at KLIA cargo section on Feb 28, three packs of suspected methamphetamine weighing 3.094 kilogrammes (kg) were found stashed away in the food device.

He said that following the discovery, police arrested two Malaysian men, aged 27 and 31, on March 1 at the KLIA domestic departure gate with information gleaned from the package.

He said the modus operandi used by the two suspects was sending drugs via courier service to evade authorities for distribution in Sarawak.

“Following the arrest, the two suspects led police to a house in Kajang, where they seized 20 kg of erimin 5 drugs, 126.42 grammes (g) of syabu and 75.6 gm of ketamine, with the total value of the seizure for this case amounting to RM2.2 million.

“Police also seized a car worth RM60,000. We believe this is the sixth shipment they carried out since this activity began in January this year before being foiled,“ he said at a press conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters here today.

He said checks showed that both suspects did not have any criminal records other than one of the suspects testing positive for ketamine.

For the second case, Hussein said that through a raid on a house in Kuala Selangor on Feb 28, five men and one Malaysian woman were arrested and 40.81 kg of ketamine, 1.03 kg of syabu, 127.55g of Erimin 5 and 8.52 kg of caffeine were seized.

He said one of the suspects then led police to a house in Tanjung Karang to find 12.14 kg of Erimin 5, 3.2 kg of MDMA and 125 kg of caffeine, as well as three vehicles worth RM86,000.

He said that with the arrests and drug seizures worth RM4.2 million, police have smashed a drug trafficking syndicate plying the Klang Valley market.

“The suspects, aged 23 to 60 years old, work as labourers in construction, oil palm plantation, workshops, self-employed while the rest are unemployed.

“A review of past records found four suspects with past records of narcotics offences with two suspects testing positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine,“ he said.

All the cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.