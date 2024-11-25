Police cut meth pipeline to Indonesia with RM3 million drug bust in Sekinchan

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested a local man and a foreign woman suspected of colluding with an international drug trafficking syndicate and seized drugs worth RM3.3 million during a raid on a boarding house in Sekinchan, Sabak Bernam, four days ago.

Bukit Aman Director of Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said during the 5 pm raid, the couple were arrested along with three plastic packs of syabu weighing 83.15 grammes.

He said the suspects then led police to a house in Sungai Air Tawar where 91 plastic packages of syabu weighing 94.96 kilogrammes were found in the boot of a car.

“Police believe the couple, acting as transporters and ‘storekeeper’, obtained the drug supplies from the north of the country before sending it to Indonesia by sea with a payment of RM140,000 per shipment.

“The couple, believed to have been active for the past three months, also tested positive for methamphetamine,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Khaw said the male suspect, who is married and worked as a mechanic, has two criminal records and five drug offences.

He said the two suspects would be remanded for six days under Section 117 from Nov 22-27 with the case being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

At the same time, he said JSJN will work closely with the Indonesian police in exchange of information to fight drug-related issues and crime.

“We always cooperate with the Indonesian police, whether in this case or other cases,“ he said, adding that police will meet up with the country’s authorities to discuss related matters from Nov 27-30.