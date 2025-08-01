Police deny claim of lost IC while in custody in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: Police have dismissed allegations that an individual lost his identity card (IC) while in custody, leading to a RM300 fine by the National Registration Department (JPN). Tumpat District Police Chief, ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie, addressed the viral social media post, clarifying the department’s handling of detainees’ belongings.

“For the public’s information, the police have strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) regarding the handling of detainees’ personal belongings, including identity cards. All items are properly recorded and securely stored in a designated storage room,“ he stated.

Mohd Khairi revealed that the individual making the claim has five prior arrests linked to drug and criminal offences. “The latest arrest was on July 2 under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. At the time of arrest, the individual did not possess an identity card and only provided verbal information to the police,“ he added.

The police chief urged the public to verify information before sharing it online to avoid spreading misinformation and damaging the reputation of enforcement agencies. For further clarification, the public may contact the Tumpat District Police Headquarters’ Public Affairs Branch at 09-7257222. - Bernama