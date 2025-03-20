KUANTAN: Police have refuted claims that the fire at a forest and pineapple plantation near Kampung Cenderawasih, covering 113 hectares since March 7, was caused by drug addicts using the forest as a hideout.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing. However, initial findings suggest it may have been triggered by open burning on both private and government-owned land.

“Based on our checks, there are no drug dens in the area, which is an open space. It is unlikely that addicts would set fire to their own hideouts.

“We have yet to confirm the exact cause, and investigations are still underway,“ he told reporters after attending the High Profile Policing programme and visiting the Ramadan bazaar in Tanjung Lumpur, here yesterday evening.

Yahaya also advised the public to avoid open burning, especially in peatland areas where fires can easily spread and are difficult to control during the ongoing hot and dry season.

Previously, some had claimed that the fire originated in a forest area commonly used by individuals believed to be drug addicts.