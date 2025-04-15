Police deny explosion claim at petrol station near KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied a viral claim that there was an explosion threat at a petrol station near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said his department received information about an explosion incident involving a Proton Saga car at the location in question.

“For your information, the results of the inspection showed that it was a car battery that exploded. A police inspection report has been made regarding Aeropolis/1107/25,“ he said in a brief statement here today.

Previously, a one-minute and 10-second video went viral on social media claiming that an explosion had occurred and that an arrest had been made by a police team.