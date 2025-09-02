Police detain 41 men and seize RM100,000 of imitation firearms in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Police have arrested 41 local men and seized imitation firearms worth over 100,000 ringgit during a special operation in Gebeng.

The operation, codenamed Op Laras, was conducted last Sunday on undeveloped Royal Malaysian Navy reserve land in Padang Hangus.

Kuantan police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah stated the integrated raid was a joint effort between the Pahang CID and a Royal Malaysian Navy special unit.

All suspects are aged between 21 and 66 and include retired military personnel, civil servants, and professionals like engineers and physiotherapists.

Authorities confiscated 406 items including 65 rifles, 32 air pistols, 130 bullet magazines, and 28 bulletproof vests.

Additional seized equipment included 40 helmets, goggles, and camouflage masks used for the simulated combat activities.

Intelligence reports indicated the group was organising war games using imitation firearms purchased online.

Ashari revealed the participants coordinated their activities through a dedicated WhatsApp group for planning.

Each imitation firearm was acquired online at prices ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 ringgit per unit.

The police chief warned such activities could cause public alarm and potentially be misused for criminal or militant purposes.

All confiscated items will undergo forensic examination to determine if they can be modified to fire live ammunition.

The suspects have been remanded for four days beginning yesterday under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.

This legislation prohibits possession of imitation firearms without a valid licence or permit from authorities.

Conviction under this act carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment or a 10,000 ringgit fine. – Bernama