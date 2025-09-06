JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a 40-year-old Singaporean man after he was involved in a road rage incident and alleged vandalism against another car around Tun Aminah, Skudai yesterday.

Johor Bahru Utara (North) police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said after a 31-year-old local man lodged a report about the incident at 3.01 pm, a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Johor Bahru Utara police headquarters (IPD) arrested the suspect at about 6.20 pm yesterday (June 8) and made several seizures.

“The complainant stated that while driving his BMW at 2.39pm in the Tun Aminah area, he was honked at by a Toyota Altis with a Singapore registration number, whose driver was dissatisfied because his path was blocked. An argument ensued and the suspect allegedly kicked the complainant’s car, causing damage. However, the complainant did not suffer any injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Balveer Singh said the suspect had no previous criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

He said the suspect would be brought to the Johor Bahru Court tomorrow (June 9) for a remand application for the case to be investigated under Section 426 of the Penal Code (for mischief and damage of property) and Section 509 of the Penal Code (utterance of insult).

Police said anyone with information related to the case can contact the Johor Bahru Utara IPD at 07-5563122. Earlier, police detected a viral video on Facebook showing two men arguing on a public road.