Police detain son in connection with mother’s death

KLUANG: Police arrested a 20 year-old in connection with the death of a woman in her 50s, believed to be his mother, in Felda Ayer Hitam, Sri Lalang yesterday.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said police received information from the public regarding the incident at 10.45 am yesterday.

“Members of the public informed that a local woman was found lying down and unconscious. There were stab marks on the back of the victim’s body. The suspect is believed to have used a knife.

“The woman was then taken to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital here and was confirmed dead by medical officers upon arrival at the hospital,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said immediately afterwards, police arrested a man at the scene of the incident at about 11am this morning and investigations found that the suspect had no past criminal record and the urine test was negative.

Bahrin said the suspect would be remanded tomorrow and the case investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.