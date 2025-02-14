KOTA BHARU: Two local men and 19 undocumented migrants were arrested for alleged involvement in human trafficking activities during a raid on a hotel in Jalan Tok Guru which is in the heart of town here yesterday.

Southeast Brigade Commander of the General Operations Force (GOF) Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the raid was carried out at 4 am after a tip-off received under the anti-migrant smuggling operation dubbed, Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan.

He said the raid rounded up the illegal foreign nationals comprising eight men and seven women from Indonesia, two men and one woman from Myanmar and one man from India, along with the two local men, aged 54 and 36.

“All the suspects failed to show valid identification documents and are believed to have been smuggled into Malaysia through ungazetted routes,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ros Azhan said police also seized two vehicles along with two mobile phones worth RM98,000 that were used for smuggling activities.

According to him, all the immigrants aged between 20 and 40 were arrested under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and were taken to the Kota Bharu district police headquarters for further action.