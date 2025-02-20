KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), in collaboration with the Department of Environment (DOE), has cracked down on illegal e-waste processing operations nationwide, with seizures amounting to RM3.8 billion between Jan 1, 2024 and Feb 17, 2025.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim said the seizures included weighing machines and tin processing equipment.

According to him, the operation, which involved the General Operations Force, Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigation Intelligence, Marine Police, the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), and the DOE, resulted in the arrest of 538 individuals, including children as young as two years old and others aged up to 60, across 90 cases.

“This e-waste operation was carried out in three phases: the first phase from Jan 1, 2024 to Feb 14, 2025, the second phase under Op Hazard on Feb 15, and the third phase from Feb 16 to 17,“ he told a press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

Also present was DOE director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar.

Azmi said that during Op Hazard alone, authorities seized RM2.68 billion worth of e-waste weighing 22.9 million kilogrammes and arrested 246 individuals.

“A total of 47 target locations were raided under Op Hazard, and police also seized various facilities, including processing machines, oil, plastic, cooking blocks, and vehicles, valued at RM179.8 million,“ he said.

He added that all those detained would be investigated and could face action under the Licensing of Trades, Businesses and Industries By-Laws, the Environmental Quality Act 1974, and the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“PDRM will continue investigations to identify the masterminds behind this e-waste operation, particularly foreign nationals who act as owners and operators of these illegal factories,“ he said.

On the syndicate’s modus operandi, Azmi revealed that the raided recycling plants were registered under the names of local citizens but were actually managed by Chinese nationals through proxy arrangements.

He explained that they would dismantle and separate hazardous materials from valuable metals without the necessary licences from the DOE.

“E-waste contains precious metals such as gold, silver, copper, platinum, and palladium, which have high recycling value. These are processed into ingots of iron, tin, and copper before being exported abroad,“ he said.