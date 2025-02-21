TDM detains 29 illegal Myanmar immigrants in Kubang Pasu

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Army (TDM) arrested 29 illegal Myanmar immigrants, including women and a girl, in the Kubang Pasu district yesterday.

The Headquarters of the Second Malaysian Infantry Division (Second Division) in a statement said the arrest was made at 6.15pm yesterday around the Sixth Malaysian Infantry Brigade Area of Responsibility (KTJ 6 Bgd).

“The operation team carrying out patrol detected and detained a group of civilians who were behaving under suspicious circumstances in a forest area near the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“The results of an inspection found that all 29 civilians did not have valid travel documents and were illegal immigrants from Myanmar. A total of 15 men, 13 women and a girl aged between six and 41 years have been arrested,“ the statement said.

According to the Second Division report, cash, 19 mobile phones, a laptop and personal jewellery items worth more than RM19,800 was also seized.

“All of them have been handed over to the Bukit Kayu Hitam Police Station for further action. TDM will remain committed to ensuring security at the country’s borders and will not compromise on any cross-border criminal activities and smuggling.

“The operation team will continue to enhance patrols and control at the border,“ the statement said.