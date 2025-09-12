Police hunt Geng Ammar leader over supermarket break-in in Batu Kurau

LARUT: Police are actively pursuing Muhammad Ammar Mohd Fazdil, the suspected leader of a criminal group known as ‘Geng Ammar’, in connection with a supermarket break-in in Batu Kurau on August 27.

Selama police chief Superintendent Sarudin Samah identified the 28-year-old suspect from Penang as having an extensive criminal history totaling 34 previous records.

The suspect’s criminal portfolio includes 24 prior criminal cases and 10 drug-related offences.

Authorities have confirmed the suspect is additionally wanted under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug-related activities.

Police believe Muhammad Ammar remains within the country and have urged public assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact investigating officer Inspector Dzul Izham at 018-9069530 or their nearest police station.

The criminal group allegedly stole a safe containing approximately 14,000 Malaysian ringgit in cash during the supermarket break-in.

Two accomplices have already been apprehended in separate operations conducted in Penang and Kedah.

Both individuals were formally charged in the Taiping Sessions Court on September 9 and 10 following their arrests.

One accomplice received a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the charges.

The second accomplice remains in custody awaiting trial proceedings. – Bernama