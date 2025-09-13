MMEA foils human smuggling attempt, detains 33 illegal immigrants

KLANG: The Selangor Maritime Enforcement Agency successfully thwarted a human smuggling operation by intercepting an unregistered fibreglass boat carrying 33 illegal Indonesian immigrants.

Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh confirmed the interception occurred in Tanjong Karang waters following intelligence reports and public tip-offs at 11.20 pm last night.

Patrol teams from Operation Ehsan, Operation Tiris, and Operation Patkor Optima Malindo 32/25 were immediately deployed to the location after spotting the suspicious vessel.

The fleeing boat ignored orders to stop, forcing MMEA personnel to pursue it for approximately ten minutes before finally seizing it 5.5 nautical miles west of Tanjong Karang.

Initial inspections revealed twenty men aged between 22 and 50 years old crammed aboard the small vessel alongside an 11-year-old boy and eleven women aged 25 to 63 years.

A 10-year-old girl was also among the passengers found sitting in extremely cramped conditions during the dangerous nighttime journey.

All passengers were detained for failing to produce valid identification documents upon inspection by maritime authorities.

The 27-year-old local skipper faces investigation under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 for his involvement in the smuggling attempt.

Abdul Muhaimin urged the public to report any suspicious maritime activities directly to MMEA through emergency line 999 or the dedicated number 013-6606652. – Bernama