Police hunt man who vandalised car with metal rod in George Town

GEORGE TOWN: Police are actively searching for a local man involved in a car vandalism incident on Jalan Lebuh Pantai, captured in a viral social media video. The suspect, driving a Perodua Myvi, allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle before attacking it with a metal rod.

Northeast District deputy police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake confirmed a report was lodged by a 25-year-old man at 7.55 pm yesterday. The incident occurred around 4 pm when the suspect’s car collided with the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then exited his car, retrieved a metal rod, and damaged the rear door, causing an estimated RM3,000 in losses.

Lee stated the suspect has been identified, and the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief. Authorities urge witnesses to come forward with additional information. - Bernama