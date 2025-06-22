Police hunt two men over armed robbery attempt in Hulu Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down two individuals suspected of attempting an armed robbery at a shop in Hulu Selangor in the early hours of June 18.

Hulu Selangor acting police chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus said the suspects’ actions were captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV), and the victim lodged a police report at 6.42 am the same day.

He said CCTV footage of the attempted robbery has since gone viral on social media.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, dressed in black, wearing caps and face masks, and armed with machetes, tried to attack the victim using the weapon after allegedly entering the premises through the back door.

“The victim managed to scream for help, which caused the suspects to panic and flee the scene without taking anything,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Asri said efforts were underway to track down the two suspects, believed to be local men, and the case is being investigated under Section 393 of the Penal Code for attempted robbery.

He urged members of the public with information on the case to contact the nearest police station, the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters at 03-60641132, or Investigating Officer Insp Muhammad Saful Abdul Rahman at 013-5547435.