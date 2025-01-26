KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have identified 21 blackspot areas in Terengganu where accidents are likely to occur during the Chinese New Year period this year.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the accident-prone areas comprise five locations in the Besut district, four in Marang, three in Hulu Terengganu, two each in Kemaman, Dungun, Kuala Terengganu and Setiu, as well as one in Kuala Nerus.

He added that police have also identified 34 locations prone to traffic congestion due to the increased number of vehicles entering and leaving the state during the festive season.

“The police will deploy over 400 personnel to conduct patrols and be stationed at blackspot locations as part of Op Selamat 23, which begins this Tuesday.

“The team will work 24-hour shifts to monitor, ease traffic flow, and assist the public in need,“ he said at the 2025 Chinese New Year Road Safety Campaign for Terengganu, held at Dataran Shah Bandar today.

Also present were state Welfare, Women, Family and National Unity Committee chairman Maliaman Kassim and state Road Transport Department director Zamri Samion.

Mohd Khairi said 188 accident cases were recorded during Op Selamat 21, compared to 205 cases during Op Selamat 19 (Jan 20, 2023 - Jan 25, 2023).

However, the number of traffic summonses issued during Op Selamat 21 (Feb 8, 2024 - Feb13, 2024) increased to 13,405, compared to 4,531 summonses issued during Op Selamat 19.

In this regard, he advised road users to always adhere to traffic regulations to avoid penalties and ensure their safety during travel.

“We will strengthen enforcement efforts to reduce the number of accidents, including fatal accidents,“ he said.