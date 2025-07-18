Police investigate alleged extortion of Taiwanese woman at PJ roadblock

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating a viral claim by a Taiwanese woman who alleged she was extorted by officers at a roadblock in SS2. Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar confirmed the probe under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion.

The woman, whose Facebook post went viral, accused officers of stopping her and demanding money. Shahrulnizam stated that the identities of the officers involved have been identified, and investigations are ongoing.

He emphasised that the police take such allegations seriously, adding that misconduct will not be tolerated, whether involving locals or foreigners. “Such acts tarnish the reputation of the force,“ he said in a statement.

The case has drawn public attention, with many calling for transparency in the investigation. Authorities have assured that due process will be followed. - Bernama