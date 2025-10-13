Police investigate Israeli flag incident at Kelantan Gaza solidarity event

KOTA BHARU: Police have launched an investigation into the raising of the Israeli flag during the “500 Pelayaran Solidariti Kelantan untuk Gaza” programme held at Lembah Sireh.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated that the case is being investigated under Section 3(1) of the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949.

He told Bernama that the police will soon summon the event organisers for further questioning.

The incident took place when a boat flew several Israeli flags to re-enact the detention of a vessel carrying Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers during their voyage to Gaza.

The programme, organised by Pertubuhan Anak Muda Bangkit Malaysia, drew nearly 10,000 participants who sailed their own boats from Kampung Pulau Pisang to Lembah Sireh.

Participants covered a distance of eight kilometres as a demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinian people. – Bernama