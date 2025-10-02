Police investigate possible bullying in schoolboy’s death case

REMBAU: Police are investigating whether bullying was connected to the death of a Year Four pupil in Senawang yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 507C of the Penal Code related to bullying.

“Yes, investigations are leaning in that direction,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

He stated that a thorough probe will be carried out to determine whether any elements of bullying were involved.

The parents of the pupil were at the Forensic Medical Unit of Rembau Hospital at 1 pm today to get the post-mortem results.

Family members said the parents were too distraught to speak to reporters.

Media reports indicated the 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a private hospital after being found unconscious in his school toilet.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said her ministry was leaving the investigation entirely to the police.

She stressed that the investigation would be conducted transparently.

The Education Ministry is currently focusing on psychosocial measures and emotional support for pupils and teachers at the school. – Bernama