Police nab man for robbing hotel employee

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police arrested a man believed to be involved in an armed robbery at a hotel, here, around 11 am today, less than 10 hours after the crime was committed.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said that police had earlier received a report that a hotel employee was robbed at 4.20 am this morning.

He said the 24-year-old suspect, armed with a machete, fled with RM6,600 in cash from the victim.

“Through our investigation efforts, the suspect was arrested in the Marang district. During the arrest, the police also seized a motorcycle, a helmet and a machete, believed to have been used in the robbery.

“In addition, police also found RM5,180 in cash and a cash deposit receipt,” he said in a statement today.

Azli added that the arrest, which was made within 24 hours, also allowed the police to solve a theft case at the same hotel a month ago.

The case is being investigated under Sections 392/397 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 14 years in prison and whipping, if convicted.