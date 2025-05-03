Police nab suspect in nurse assault case at Jalan Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a man believed to be mentally ill for assaulting a nurse in an incident at Jalan Pahang here last Friday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the incident occurred around 5.10 pm when the victim, a nurse at a government hospital, was walking to a bus stop before she was struck on the back of her head with a hard object by the suspect, who then fled the scene.

“The victim, who sustained head injuries, sought treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur and received four stitches,” he said in a statement on Tuesday (March 4).

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the suspect at 10.11 pm on Saturday near the scene to assist in the investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon.

Initial investigations found the suspect to be mentally unstable and without identification documents. He was also unable to provide his personal details

Police found a paper cutter knife in his possession, and the suspect was later referred to the Hospital Kuala Lumpur Psychiatry Ward for further observation.

Earlier, images of the injured nurse and a video of the suspected assailant went viral on social media.