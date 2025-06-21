IPOH: Police have mounted a manhunt for three male suspects involved in an armed robbery at an entertainment outlet along Jalan Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan, on June 15.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said one of the suspects has been identified as a 37-year-old local man with a prior criminal record.

“This suspect has also been placed on the wanted list, and efforts to track down all three individuals are being intensified,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the Forensic Unit from the Perak contingent police headquarters (IPK) visited the scene and collected several pieces of evidence, including bloodstains, two fingerprints, broken glass fragments, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Earlier, a 30-second video went viral on social media, showing three masked men exiting a Honda car and brandishing machetes at individuals at an entertainment outlet.

Bakri said a police report on the incident was lodged at 1.02 am on June 15 at the Hilir Perak district police headquarters by a 42-year-old security guard employed at the premises.

He said that the three suspects had stormed into the premises, damaged property, and fled with an iPhone 14 Pro belonging to an employee, along with RM2,000 in cash taken from the counter.

He added that the suspects also injured two customers with the machetes and smashed the windows of four vehicles parked near the premises.

Police have opened an investigation paper under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery and Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief involving damage to public property.