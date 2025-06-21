KUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, have extended their condolences to Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and his family over the passing of his mother-in-law.

In a message posted on Facebook today, Their Royal Highnesses prayed that the soul of the late Datin Hajah Salmiah Nyak Matt, 84, will be placed among the righteous and pious.

“May Allah SWT also grant strength to the bereaved family and continue to bless them with His mercy and love,” read the message.

Yesterday, the media reported that Hamzah’s mother-in-law died in a fire that broke out at a double-storey house in Kampung Sungai Rapat Tambahan, Ipoh, Perak, on Thursday.