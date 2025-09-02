Police outrider from Istana Negara escort unit killed in accident

KUALA LUMPUR: A police outrider from the Istana Negara motorcycle escort unit died in an accident along Jalan Sungai Tua in Ulu Yam, Selangor this morning.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Superintendent Ibrahim Husin confirmed the 32-year-old officer was travelling from Batang Kali to Kuala Lumpur for work when the incident occurred at approximately 7:10 am.

Initial investigations revealed the victim encountered a fallen tree while riding through Jalan Sungai Tua Ulu Yam and swerved to avoid the obstacle.

The officer lost control of his motorcycle before skidding into the opposite lane and crashing during the evasive manoeuvre.

Medical officers confirmed the victim died at the scene of the accident following the collision.

A post-mortem examination is currently being conducted at Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which covers reckless driving offences.

Ibrahim has appealed to any members of the public who witnessed the incident to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Witnesses can contact traffic investigation officer Inspector Khairul Salleh Abdull Rahman at 03-6064 1222 or their nearest police station. – Bernama