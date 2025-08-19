Police probe boarding school bullying case involving senior students in Melaka

MELAKA: Police are investigating a bullying case involving two senior students at a boarding school in Sungai Udang who allegedly punished more than 20 Form Three students on Saturday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit confirmed receiving a report and said the two suspects are being probed under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

“We are still waiting for the medical report as the complainant said that their legs hurt due to the punishment inflicted,“ he said in a statement today.

Melaka Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman stated the school launched an internal investigation immediately after receiving the report.

He emphasised such student-imposed punishments are unacceptable as they violate the right to a safe and ethical learning environment.

Rahmad added the state education department and district education office will take strict action while urging the school to strengthen preventive measures against student misconduct.

Media reports revealed the alleged victims were forced to perform duck walks for 30 minutes and do squats while pulling their ears for reportedly returning late to their dormitory last week. – Bernama