Police probe four officers over alleged SOP breach in raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating claims that four of its personnel failed to follow standard operating procedures (SOP) and engaged in extortion during a raid on a residential unit in Damansara under Op Tapis last October.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said in a statement today that the investigation follows a CCTV recording uploaded on Facebook by a user named ‘En Abdul’.

“Police confirm that the raid was conducted by the Petaling Jaya IPD Narcotics Crime Investigation Division at Pelangi Damansara, Petaling Jaya, on Oct 10 during the Op Tapis operations in the Damansara area.

“An investigation has been initiated on the viral allegations, and stern action will be taken if any misconduct is found,“ he said.

Yesterday, a viral social media video showed several plainclothes police officers raiding a residence. The footage also allegedly captured them breaking the CCTV camera upon realising they were being recorded and engaging in extortion.