Police probe links between hospital body and Gelang Patah shooting

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are investigating a possible connection between a fatal shooting at a petrol station in Gelang Patah and the discovery of a dead man at Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

The victim, a 42-year-old man from Sungai Petani, Kedah, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and no identification documents.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar stated that CCTV footage showed two individuals leaving the body in a dark-coloured car.

Fingerprint checks revealed the victim had four prior criminal records. An autopsy confirmed he died from gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Preliminary investigations suggest a robbery took place involving armed men, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Police later arrested three suspects—two locals and one Indian national—in Kuala Lumpur.

Authorities seized a Glock 19 pistol, ammunition, and a black Honda Accord.

One suspect, a licensed bodyguard, is under scrutiny for firearm ownership. The three have been remanded for seven days.

The case is being probed under multiple penal code sections, including murder and illegal arms possession. - Bernama